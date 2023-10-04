NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.76

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 79167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. SVB Leerink began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 26.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NovoCure by 99.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.