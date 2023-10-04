Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.34

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.34 and last traded at C$19.89, with a volume of 1638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.84.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.36.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.