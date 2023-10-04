Verum Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.10.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.92. 677,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,023. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.80. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $152.13 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

