Verum Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 403,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,615. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

