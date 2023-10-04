Verum Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,768 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,311 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.