Verum Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 553,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,133. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.