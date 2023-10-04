Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 2.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $99.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.