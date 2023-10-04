Verum Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.14. 1,464,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.