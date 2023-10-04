Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

GILD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. 855,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.96 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

