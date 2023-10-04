Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 1,597,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

