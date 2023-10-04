Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.84

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 115768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

