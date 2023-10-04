Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.3% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.7% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.64. 70,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

