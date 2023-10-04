CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

