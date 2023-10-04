Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 267,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 159,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 126.0% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. 2,099,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.