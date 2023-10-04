Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 341,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,300. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

