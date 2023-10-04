Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Preformed Line Products worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at $335,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.38. 8,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,236. The company has a market cap of $764.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $184.82.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $181.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

