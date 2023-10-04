Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,344 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $111,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,726. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

