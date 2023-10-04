Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,332. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.