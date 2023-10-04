Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stock Position Cut by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 249,375 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

