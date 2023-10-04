Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 600.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.72. 215,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,268. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

