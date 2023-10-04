Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.55. 318,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,717. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.35.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

