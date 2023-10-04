17,905 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.80. The stock had a trading volume of 145,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

