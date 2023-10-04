EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 378,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.