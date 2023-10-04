CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 202870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAVA Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CAVA Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.