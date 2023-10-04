Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JPC stock remained flat at $6.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.