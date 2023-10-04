Short Interest in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Grows By 6.0%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,649,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,333,000 after buying an additional 90,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 56.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,343 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,089,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,383,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMCR traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 39,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,582. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

