Short Interest in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Expands By 6.1%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Data Knights Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DKDCA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Data Knights Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,002 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 218,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 61.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 160,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

