Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Global by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Beam Global by 212.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Beam Global by 20.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 54,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

