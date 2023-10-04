Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bullfrog AI

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,942,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

About Bullfrog AI

Shares of NASDAQ BFRG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 39,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.