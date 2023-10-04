Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Update

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Justin Deutsch bought 105,400 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,484.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,080,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $78,744. Insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Charge Enterprises by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 108,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,072,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 565,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charge Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 126,633 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRGE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 127,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Charge Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.86 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charge Enterprises will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

