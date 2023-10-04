Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Rises By 6.3%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.