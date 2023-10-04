Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Rises By 6.5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.