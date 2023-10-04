Short Interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expands By 6.4%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 12,480,000 shares. Currently, 29.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 357,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

