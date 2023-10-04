EAC (EAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. EAC has a market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00233901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

