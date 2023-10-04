Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HFRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 22,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,270. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

