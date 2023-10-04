immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Update

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

immatics biotechnologies Price Performance

IMTXW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. immatics biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Get immatics biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTXW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of immatics biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in immatics biotechnologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter.

About immatics biotechnologies

immatics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of t-cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. our transformative product candidates are – best in class – adoptive cell therapies and bispecific tcr molecules. these products are directed against tumor targets that have been identified and validated by immatics’? proprietary and world-leading xpresident® technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for immatics biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for immatics biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.