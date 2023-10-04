Thunder Brawl Tops 1-Day Volume of $359.05 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $16,871.88 and $359.05 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.000096 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $340.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

