Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $15.94 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $15.94 million and $9,084.45 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016165 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,385.66 or 1.00088147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000389 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,749.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.