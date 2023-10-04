Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.5% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. 547,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

