CF Bankshares Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 3.4 %

CFBK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,126.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

