Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth $115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

