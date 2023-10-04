Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ETX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 4,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,351. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.