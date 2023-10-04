Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE ETJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 59,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.