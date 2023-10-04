Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 59,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

