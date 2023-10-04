BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BTZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,900. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

