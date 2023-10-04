EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Sells $18,585.00 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $18,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,874.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 68,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $456.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.58 million. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 221.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

