EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Sells $18,585.00 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $18,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,874.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
EZCORP Price Performance
Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 68,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $456.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.58 million. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EZPW
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EZCORP
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.