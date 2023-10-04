Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 41,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,040. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,057 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

