Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 41,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,040. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
