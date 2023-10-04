Jirka Rysavy Purchases 100,000 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. Gaia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More

