Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
EOI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 45,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,743. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
