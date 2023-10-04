Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

EOI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 45,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,743. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

