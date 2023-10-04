Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

CHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 49,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

