Insider Buying: Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Purchases £20,014.50 in Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Sarah J. Caffyn purchased 3,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.50 ($24,192.55).

Caffyns Stock Performance

Shares of LON CFYN remained flat at GBX 550 ($6.65) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. Caffyns plc has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 527.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 525.21. The company has a market capitalization of £14.85 million, a P/E ratio of 597.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Caffyns Company Profile

Featured Articles

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

