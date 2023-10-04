Insider Buying: Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Purchases £20,014.50 in Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Sarah J. Caffyn purchased 3,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.50 ($24,192.55).
Caffyns Stock Performance
Shares of LON CFYN remained flat at GBX 550 ($6.65) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. Caffyns plc has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 527.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 525.21. The company has a market capitalization of £14.85 million, a P/E ratio of 597.83 and a beta of 0.85.
Caffyns Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caffyns
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.